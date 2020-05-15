Home

A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
69 Bridge Street
Downham Market, Norfolk PE38 9DW
01366 384182
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Ethel GOOSE

Ethel GOOSE Notice
GOOSE

Ethel (Peg)

On the 12th May 2020, peacefully at High Haven Care Home, Ethel (Peg), aged 101 years of West Acre. Wife of Cyril (deceased). Much loved mum of John and Judith. Loving grandma and great-grandma. Funeral Service private. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o A.J.Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk following link to memory giving.
Published in Lynn News on May 15, 2020
