|
|
SMITH
Evan Herbert
Former retained firefighter and local plumber of Hunstanton, peacefully on 6th August 2020 aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Violet Smith. Loving dad of Christopher, Jacqueline (deceased) and Michael and a loving grandad and great grandad, who will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Due to current guidelines and restricted numbers, a private funeral will be held. If you would like to hold Evan and the family in your thoughts, his funeral will take place on Monday 24th August 2020 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please however donations for the Fire Fighters Charity would be most welcome and may be given online at www.ivanfisher.co.uk or sent care of Ivan Fisher Independent Funeral Home, The Old Bank, 2-4 Norwich Road, Aylsham, Norwich, Norfolk, NR11 6BN.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 14, 2020