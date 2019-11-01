|
|
ALDRICH
Evelyn (Mary)
On 24th October 2019, at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 89 years, of Ashwicken. Beloved wife of William (Bill) (deceased). Much loved mum of Paul and daughter in law of Yolanda. Loving nan of Francisco and Dina. Funeral service to be held at All Saints Church, Ashwicken, on Wednesday 6th November at 2pm, followed by a burial. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for All Saints Church, Ashwicken, may be made at the service, or sent c/o AJ Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 1, 2019