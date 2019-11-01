Home

A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
14:00
All Saints Church
Ashwicken
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn ALDRICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn ALDRICH

Notice

Evelyn ALDRICH Notice
ALDRICH

Evelyn (Mary)

On 24th October 2019, at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 89 years, of Ashwicken. Beloved wife of William (Bill) (deceased). Much loved mum of Paul and daughter in law of Yolanda. Loving nan of Francisco and Dina. Funeral service to be held at All Saints Church, Ashwicken, on Wednesday 6th November at 2pm, followed by a burial. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for All Saints Church, Ashwicken, may be made at the service, or sent c/o AJ Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 1, 2019
