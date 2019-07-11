|
GAMBLE
Evelyn Frances On the 30th June, 2019, at home, aged 92 years, of Terrington St John. Beloved wife of the late Charlie, a loving mum to David, Graham, Michael, Colin and Janice. Devoted nan and Big Nannie to 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild with another on the way. Also a dear, dear sister who will be sorely missed. r. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 24th July, 2019 at 1:45 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on July 11, 2019