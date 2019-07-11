Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Evelyn Frances On the 30th June, 2019, at home, aged 92 years, of Terrington St John. Beloved wife of the late Charlie, a loving mum to David, Graham, Michael, Colin and Janice. Devoted nan and Big Nannie to 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild with another on the way. Also a dear, dear sister who will be sorely missed. r. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 24th July, 2019 at 1:45 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on July 11, 2019
