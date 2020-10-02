Home

UNICK-WAGG

Fiona

08/04/1969 - 23/09/20

Devoted and beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and auntie. She departed this world aged just 51 peacefully at home with her loving family beside her. She was a selfless and incredible friend to hundreds. Our devastated family have opted for a private service for her because of the Covid-19 restrictions and we sincerely apologise to those who we couldn't have with us. We will have a celebration party of her life once we are able to as she wouldn't want us to miss any singing and dancing. Please share your memories on www.fionaunick-wagg.muchloved.com. All donations are going to the Macmillan Cancer Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital whom did so much for her.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 2, 2020
