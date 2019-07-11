Home

On 30th June 2019, Florence Ann (Florrie) aged 82 years, of Brancaster Staithe. Widow of Robin, loving mum of Kathryn and Stuart, dear mother-in-law of Donna, beloved granny of Daisy, Arran and Aidan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cats Protection may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on July 11, 2019
