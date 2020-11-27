Home

Florence TAYLOR

Florence TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR

Flo (Florence) Rose of Ringstead passed away peacefully at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 14th November 2020 aged 99 years. Loving wife of Gordon (deceased). Mother of Melvyn, Christopher and Bernard (deceased). Mother-in-law to Vonny. Private family service to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium due to the current restrictions. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to the Stroke Ward QEH may be sent to- John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40, Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 27, 2020
