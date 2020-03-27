Home

Frances SEALES

Frances SEALES Notice
SEALES Frances (Fran)

On the 22nd March, 2020, peacefully at her home, aged 76 years, of King's Lynn. Beloved wife of the late Mick Seales. Loving mum to Dawn and Steven. A dear mother-in-law to Paula and Jay, much loved nan to Terri, Lucie, Chloe, Holly, great-nannie to Elsie and a loving sister to Cathy. Private family funeral. A celebration of Fran's life will follow at a later date. Donations, if desired,for Marie Curie (Local), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 27, 2020
