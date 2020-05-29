Home

Francis HAYTER

Francis HAYTER Notice
HAYTER

Francis (Des)

Retired Chief Petty Officer of the Royal Navy. Peacefully on the 20th May, 2020, at Wyndham House, North Wootton, aged 82 years, of King's Lynn. Loving husband of Mary, much loved dad of Frances and Ian and father-in-law of Phil and Theresa. A dear grandad of Claire, Chris, Danielle and Calum and a great-grandad to his great-grandchildren. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Happy Memories Group, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 29, 2020
