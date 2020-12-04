Home

A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Downham Market)
69 Bridge Street
Downham Market, Norfolk PE38 9DW
01366 384182
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020
14:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Passed away peacefully on 27th November, 2020, aged 78, formerly of King's Lynn. Much loved husband, dad, grandpa and brother. He will be dearly missed and always be loved. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 17th December at 2.30pm. Due to the current restrictions, this will be a private funeral. Online donation if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support, can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memory giving link. Any enquires to A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW. Tel: 01366 384182
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 4, 2020
