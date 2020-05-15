Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank COTTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank COTTON

Notice Condolences

Frank COTTON Notice
COTTON Frank

Peacefully, on the 8th May, 2020, at home, aged 93 years, of St Katherine's Court, King's Lynn. Dearly loved dad of Dawn, Jean and Michael, a dear father-in-law of Steven, Matthew and Julie and a loving pop pop of Ruby, Ava and Miranda. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Bridge For Heroes, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -