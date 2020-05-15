|
|
COTTON Frank
Peacefully, on the 8th May, 2020, at home, aged 93 years, of St Katherine's Court, King's Lynn. Dearly loved dad of Dawn, Jean and Michael, a dear father-in-law of Steven, Matthew and Julie and a loving pop pop of Ruby, Ava and Miranda. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Bridge For Heroes, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 15, 2020