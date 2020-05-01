Home

Graveside service
Friday, May 8, 2020
11:00
St Nicholas Church
Dersingham

Frank TARBARD

Frank TARBARD Notice
TARBARD Frank Leonard

Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday 22nd April 2020, aged 85 years. Much loved husband of the late Yvonne (Shirley) and wonderful father to Kathleen, Sarah, Wendy and Louise. Caring grandad and great-grandad and loyal friend to many. A graveside funeral service at St Nicholas Church, Dersingham on Friday 8th May at 11.00am. All welcome observing social distancing. Flowers welcomed or donations to Hunstanton Lifeboat and East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent to John Lincoln Funeral Services, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020
