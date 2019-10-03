|
|
CALCUTT Fred
Peacefully, on the 24th September, 2019, aged 78 years, after a long illness fought valiantly, with his family, at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House. Much loved husband of Pat and a loving father to Paula, Donna and Jason. Adored grandfather to Gemma, Liam, George, Kirsty, Katie, Luke and Lucy. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 15th October, 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 3, 2019