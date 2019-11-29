|
|
HARVEY
Fred
Died peacefully at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn on 23rd November 2019 aged 84 years of Grimston. Dearly loved husband of Daphne, Brother and Uncle. Funeral service at Pott Row Methodist Church on Friday 20th December at 1.30pm followed by burial at Grimston. Family flowers only, donations if desired to be shared between Dementia UK and Grimston Medical Centre may be made at the service or sent to: John Lincoln Funeral Directors 40 Greevegate Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 29, 2019