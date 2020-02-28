Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred HARVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred HARVEY

Notice Condolences

Fred HARVEY Notice
HARVEY

Fred

Peacefully, on the 26th February, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 89 years, of Oakes Court, Downham Market. Loving husband of the late Rose, much loved family member of Jane and Scott, Lauren, Chloe, Shance, Paul, Laken and Sienna. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 12th March, 2020 at 3:15 pm. Flowers are welcome or Donations, if desired, for King's Lynn Sea Cadets, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -