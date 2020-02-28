|
|
HARVEY
Fred
Peacefully, on the 26th February, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 89 years, of Oakes Court, Downham Market. Loving husband of the late Rose, much loved family member of Jane and Scott, Lauren, Chloe, Shance, Paul, Laken and Sienna. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 12th March, 2020 at 3:15 pm. Flowers are welcome or Donations, if desired, for King's Lynn Sea Cadets, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 28, 2020