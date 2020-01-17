|
|
ROWE
Fred
(Frederick Philip)
Of Heacham, passed away peacefully at home on 12th January 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved Husband of Marian for 66 years. Much loved Father to Pete, Ann, Phil and Jan. Proud Grandfather of eleven and recently Great Grandfather to Jim. Loved and missed by all. The funeral service will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 1.45pm. Family Flowers only. Dress code informal, no black ties please. Marian would love all to join the family to celebrate Fred's life at the service and afterwards at Fred and Marian's home. Donations if desired to Norfolk Wildlife Trust may be made at the service or sent c/o Eric W Witton Funeral Services 26 Station Road, Heacham, PE31 7EX. Tel. 01485 570475
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 17, 2020