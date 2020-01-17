Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eric W Witton
26 Station Road
Heacham, Norfolk PE31 7EX
01485 558560
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
13:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred ROWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred ROWE

Notice Condolences

Fred ROWE Notice
ROWE

Fred

(Frederick Philip)

Of Heacham, passed away peacefully at home on 12th January 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved Husband of Marian for 66 years. Much loved Father to Pete, Ann, Phil and Jan. Proud Grandfather of eleven and recently Great Grandfather to Jim. Loved and missed by all. The funeral service will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 1.45pm. Family Flowers only. Dress code informal, no black ties please. Marian would love all to join the family to celebrate Fred's life at the service and afterwards at Fred and Marian's home. Donations if desired to Norfolk Wildlife Trust may be made at the service or sent c/o Eric W Witton Funeral Services 26 Station Road, Heacham, PE31 7EX. Tel. 01485 570475
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eric W Witton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -