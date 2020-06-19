Home

Frederick JAMES Notice
JAMES Frederick (Jim) passed peacefully away at the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House on 15th June 2020, of Tilney St Lawrence. Loving husband of Olwyn, dear father to Andrew (deceased). Dearly loved grandad to Laura and Simon. Loving thoughts of Judith, brother-in-law to Paul and Iris, Jim will be missed by so many people. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 1st July at 12.15pm. Immediate family only due to the current restrictions. Donations if desired for the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House may be sent to A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1NN.
Published in Lynn News on June 19, 2020
