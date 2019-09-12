|
JUBY Frederick 'Fred'
On the 7th September, 2019, peacefully at his home in King's Lynn, aged 89 years. A loving husband, father to Margot, stepfather to Lyn, grandad and great-grandad. Loved by his family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 27th September, 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Royal British Legion (King's Lynn), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 12, 2019