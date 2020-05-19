|
|
MINNS
Frederick George Aged 89 of Sedgeford. Sadly passed away on 26th April from COVID-19 and other health issues. Beloved Husband of the late Hilda, Father to Desi, Jasmin and Debbie. Father-in-law to Judith, Tim and Kevin. Loving Grandad to 7 Grandchildren and Grandpa to 16 Great-Grandchildren. Private family cremation due to current restrictions on Wednesday 20th May at 3.15pm. Donations if desired to NHS may be sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on May 19, 2020