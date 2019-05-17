Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Geoffrey James "Geoff" WILKINS

Geoffrey James "Geoff" WILKINS Notice
On the 13th May, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 90 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Gill. Loving dad to Richard and Nicholas and a much loved grandad to Jake, Sam and Sophie. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 28 May, 2019 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Guide Dogs For The Blind, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 17, 2019
