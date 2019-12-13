Home

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Geoffrey PLAYFORD

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey PLAYFORD Notice
PLAYFORD

Geoffrey Donald

(Always known as Geoff)

Died peacefully at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 5th December 2019 aged 88 years of Heacham. Dearly loved husband of Ann, Father to Sandra, Kathryn & Caroline, father-in-law to Ady & Alan, Grandad to Lisa, Nathan, Zoe, Thomas, Daniel & Aimée, great grandad to Grace. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 23rd December at 1.00pm. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service or sent to:- John Lincoln Funeral Director's 40 Greevegate Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 13, 2019
