MANNING-COE
George Louis passed away at Iceni Care Home on 11th October 2020. A loving Husband to Brenda and a much loved Dad to David and James. Father-in-Law to Joyce and Diane, also a loving Grandad and Great Grandad. He will be greatly missed by all. Funeral service is to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, on Monday 26th October 2020 at 10:45am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to R.N.L.I.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 30 Wootton Road, King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 4EX Tel: 01553 768 970.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 20, 2020