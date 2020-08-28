Home

Gerald BELL

BELL

Gerald Spencer of Dersingham, died peacefully at The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House on 13th August 2020, aged 81 years. Will be greatly missed by his wife Helen, Sons Matt and James, their partners Melanie and Keely and Grandchildren Nicole and Alex. Cremation will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 3rd September by invitation only due to the current situation. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 40, Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 28, 2020
