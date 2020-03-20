|
|
CLARK
Gerald Alfred
Peacefully, on the 14th March, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, after a short illness, aged 90 years, of Hunstanton, formerly of Snettisham. Beloved husband of the late Doreen. A very much loved dad of Carole, David and Richard. A dear father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current situation there will be a private family cremation. A memorial service will be announced in due course. Donations, if desired, for Norfolk & Norwich Association For The Blind, may be sent c/o Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 20, 2020