GROOM Gerald Robert
Peacefully, on the 5th November, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 84 years, of King's Lynn. A wonderful loving husband of Marvin, a loving dad to John and daughter-in-law Sarah and an adored grandpa to Isaac and Elliott. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for, Denver Ward Staff Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 13, 2020