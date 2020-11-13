Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Gerald GROOM

Gerald GROOM Notice
GROOM Gerald Robert

Peacefully, on the 5th November, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 84 years, of King's Lynn. A wonderful loving husband of Marvin, a loving dad to John and daughter-in-law Sarah and an adored grandpa to Isaac and Elliott. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for, Denver Ward Staff Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 13, 2020
