Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald GROOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald GROOM

Notice

Gerald GROOM Notice
GROOM

Gerald

Marvin and family would like to thank everyone who sent lovely cards and letters of condolence following the sad loss of Gerald and also for the donations sent in Gerald's memory. Thank you to Andrew Thornalley and his staff for all the help they gave to us in making Gerald's funeral very special. Thank you to Reverend Chris Copsey for a comforting service and the love shown to us. Please accept this as our only acknowledgement at this very sad time.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -