GROOM
Gerald
Marvin and family would like to thank everyone who sent lovely cards and letters of condolence following the sad loss of Gerald and also for the donations sent in Gerald's memory. Thank you to Andrew Thornalley and his staff for all the help they gave to us in making Gerald's funeral very special. Thank you to Reverend Chris Copsey for a comforting service and the love shown to us. Please accept this as our only acknowledgement at this very sad time.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 27, 2020