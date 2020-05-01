Home

Gerald WOOD Notice
WOOD

Gerald (Gerry) of Hunstanton, died on 24th April at Swaffham Community Hospital, aged 83 years. Loving Husband to Janet (deceased), Stepfather to Barrie. A retired Aerospace Engineer and keen photographer. Will be sadly missed. Due to the current situation, there will be a private service. Gerald has no immediate family, so if you are a close friend or associate there may be an opportunity to attend to pay your respects. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Society, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. All enquires to Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020
