Gillian ELSTON

Gillian ELSTON Notice
ELSTON

Gillian (Nee Bunting)

Peacefully on 23rd January, 2020 at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of Trevor, loved mum of Rebecca, Robert and Donna, grandmother of Amelia, a daughter to Daphne and sister. A dearly loved auntie to Claire Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 6th February at 10.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for RSPCA - East Winch may be made at the service or sent to:- John Lincoln Funeral Directors 40 Greevegate Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 4, 2020
