A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
Mintlyn Crematorium
Gillian HARROWING

Gillian HARROWING Notice
HARROWING

Gillian Ann

peacefully passed away on 23rd October 2020 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn aged 78 years. Will be sadly missed by everyone. Funeral service to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 5th November. Due to the current circumstances and restrictions this will be a private family funeral however donations in memory of Gillian to the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfrairs Street, King's Lynn, Norfolk, PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk following the memory giving link.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 3, 2020
