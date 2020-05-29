|
Peacefully passed away at Holmwood House, Swaffham, on 23rd May, 2020, aged 90 years, formerly of King's Lynn. A much loved mum of Sue and son-in-law Les and a dearly loved nan of James. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 29, 2020