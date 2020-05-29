Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Gillian LEECH
Gillian LEECH

Notice Condolences

Gillian LEECH Notice
LEECH

Gillian (Jill)

Peacefully passed away at Holmwood House, Swaffham, on 23rd May, 2020, aged 90 years, formerly of King's Lynn. A much loved mum of Sue and son-in-law Les and a dearly loved nan of James. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Dementia UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 29, 2020
