SHAW Gillian Mary (Gill)

Peacefully, on the 19th May, 2020, at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, aged 84 years, of West Winch. A loving wife of the late Ken, much loved mum of Andrew and daughter-in-law Susan, dearly loved nan of Katie, Georgie, Warren and Wez and adored great-nan of Esmae. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Donkey Sanctuary and St Raphael Club, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 22, 2020
