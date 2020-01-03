|
|
ROGOTZKI
Ginter
Peacefully, on the 30th December, 2019, at home, aged 94 years, of South Wootton. A loving husband of Rita. Much loved dad of Shirley (deceased) and Roy and a dear father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and great-great-grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 9th January, 2020 at 10.00 am. Family have asked bright colours to be worn. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for Dementia U.K, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020