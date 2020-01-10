Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:30
All Saints Church
North Wootton
View Map
Gladys CASTLETON Notice
CASTLETON Gladys Louisa

Suddenly passed away at her home, on the 28th December, 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Much loved mum of Michael and Betty. A dearly loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, North Wootton on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 11:30am followed by PRIVATE interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Royal National Lifeboat Institution (Hunstanton), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020
