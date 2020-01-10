|
CASTLETON Gladys Louisa
Suddenly passed away at her home, on the 28th December, 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Albert. Much loved mum of Michael and Betty. A dearly loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, North Wootton on Thursday 23rd January 2020 at 11:30am followed by PRIVATE interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Royal National Lifeboat Institution (Hunstanton), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020