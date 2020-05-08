|
|
MASON
Glenda Dawn
Peacefully, on the 2nd May, 2020, at Lower Farm, South Wootton, aged 83 years, of King's Lynn. Much loved wife of Geoffrey, loving mum of Karen, Kate and John and mother-in-law to Karen. A dear nana to Zoe, Liam, Samuel, Felicity, Aiden and Ella. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Southgates Medical Centre, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 8, 2020