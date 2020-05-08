Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Glenda MASON

MASON

Glenda Dawn

Peacefully, on the 2nd May, 2020, at Lower Farm, South Wootton, aged 83 years, of King's Lynn. Much loved wife of Geoffrey, loving mum of Karen, Kate and John and mother-in-law to Karen. A dear nana to Zoe, Liam, Samuel, Felicity, Aiden and Ella. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Southgates Medical Centre, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on May 8, 2020
