PRESTON
Glyn (Snapper)
Passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 24th February 2020 aged 64 years. Beloved Husband of Deborah,much loved Dad of Robert, Lisa, Wesley and Stacey. Grandad of Colby, Ella, Noah, Evelyn and Ebony. Son, Brother, Uncle and friend to many. The funeral service will take place at St Mary The Virgin Church, Docking on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at 2.00pm. Black clothing not necessary. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK or R.A.B.I. may be made at the service or sent c/o Eric W Witton Funeral Services
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 6, 2020