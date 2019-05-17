Home

Gordon KISBY

On 9th May 2019, peacefully in hospital, Gordon aged 88 years of Hilgay. Loved and loving husband of Mona. Dearest dad to Jenny and Gill. Dear grandad to Ben, Emma and Thomas and dear brother of Bert (deceased). There will be a private cremation. A memorial service will be held at Downham Market Methodist Church on Wednesday 29th May at 2.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations for Hilgay Methodist Church and The Rotary Charities may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW.
Published in Lynn News on May 17, 2019
