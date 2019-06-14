|
Mona, Jenny and Gill send their sincere thanks to all who attended the service of thanksgiving for Gordon, it was greatly appreciated by us all. Thank you for the generous donations towards Hilgay Methodist Church and Rotary Charities and to Howard and Helen at the Castle Hotel for their hospitality. Thank you very much to everyone for their kind and caring messages. Special thanks to A J Coggles for the excellent funeral arrangements, kindness and support.
Published in Lynn News on June 14, 2019
