Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
14:15
St Mary's Church
Hillington
Graham HILL

Notice Condolences

Graham HILL Notice
HILL Graham

On the 16th February, 2020, peacefully at his home, aged 81 years, of Hillington. Dearly loved husband of Jane. Much loved by his family and friends. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Hillington on Friday, 20th March, 2020 at 2:15pm followed by PRIVATE cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation and Parkinson's UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 28, 2020
