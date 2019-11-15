|
JARRETT
Graham Gerald
formerly of Chapel Lane, West Winch died peacefully aged 94 years at Cliftonville Care Home, Northampton on 5th November 2019. Much loved by daughter Deborah, stepson Richard, Eddie and daughter-in-law Helen. Adored by 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Cremation at Kettering Crematorium on Thursday 21st November at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK c/o A Abbott & Sons Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden NN10 0LZ.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 15, 2019