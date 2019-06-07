|
|
Passed away peacefully on Friday 24th May 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved mother to John, Mary, Ruth & Andrew. A loving grandmother and much loved great-grandmother to all of her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Special thanks from the family for all the staff at Ashville House care home. The Funeral Service will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday 21st May 2019, at 10.45am. Family flowers only. Donations if desired will be collected on behalf of R.S.P.B, at the service or can be sent to Downham Funeral Service, 34 Bridge Street, Downham Market PE38 9DH.
Published in Lynn News on June 7, 2019