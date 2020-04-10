|
DRAPER Gwyneth
Passed away suddenly, on the 27th March, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter, loving mother to Cennydd, Katharine and daughter-in-law Maz. Much loved nan to Sian and Dan, Jessica and Kieron, great-grandmother to Phoebe. Will be missed by all who knew her. There will be a private family funeral due to the current situation. Donations, if desired, for Southgates Medical Centre, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 10, 2020