Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Gwyneth DRAPER

Gwyneth DRAPER Notice
DRAPER Gwyneth

Passed away suddenly, on the 27th March, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter, loving mother to Cennydd, Katharine and daughter-in-law Maz. Much loved nan to Sian and Dan, Jessica and Kieron, great-grandmother to Phoebe. Will be missed by all who knew her. There will be a private family funeral due to the current situation. Donations, if desired, for Southgates Medical Centre, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 10, 2020
