HARROD
Harry (Henry)
Peacefully on 11th August 2019 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Harry (Henry) aged 76 years. Much loved husband of Pauline, loving dad to Trevor and Barry and dear father-in-law to Debbie. Harry was also grandad to Simon, Naomi and Holly and great grandad to Amaan, Ashley, Junnut, Hussain and Ali. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Crimplesham on Wednesday 28th August at 3pm followed by burial at Rouses Lane cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations for British Heart Foundation and West Raynham Ward QEH may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PR38 9DW
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 15, 2019