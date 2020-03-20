Home

A J Coggles Funeral Directors (Kings Lynn)
1 Blackfriars Street
Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1NN
01553 766795
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
12:00
St Botolph's Church
Grimston
Hayley DENHAM Notice
DENHAM

Hayley

Passed away on 12th March 2020, aged 41 years, of Dersingham.

Much loved partner of Patrick (Paddy). Cherished daughter of David (deceased). Beloved sister of Sarah and aunt of Nathan. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Memorial service at St Botolph's Church, Grimston, on Monday 30th March at 12pm, followed by a cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support and The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN.
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 20, 2020
