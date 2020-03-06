Home

ALLINGTON Hazel

Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 29th February aged 84 years, dearly beloved wife of Ray, loving mum, nan, great nan, sister, Sister-in-law, aunt and a dear friend to all who knew her. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium, on Tuesday 17th March at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Macmillan and Tapping House may be made at the service or sent to-John Lincoln 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton 'At Hazel's request, bright colours to be worn'
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 6, 2020
