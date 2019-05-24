|
|
FORD
Hazel
14/3/1943
Peacefully on 21st May 2019 at The Paddocks Care Home, Swaffham, Hazel aged 76 years. Much loved wife of Mick, loving mum of Andrew & Julie, Mike & Kay and Jason & Zoe. Hazel was also a special nan to Peeps, Elliott, William and Amber and great-grandma to Florenze and Theodore. Sister to Denise and Barbara, Ann (deceased) and Joan (deceased). Funeral to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday 5th June at 3.15pm. Family flowers only. Donations for West Norfolk Mind may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW.
Published in Lynn News on May 24, 2019