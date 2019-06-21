|
|
BENNETT
Heather
On 13th June 2019, peacefully at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Heather, aged 91 years, of Downham Market. Former Head of Clackclose School. Sister of John (deceased). Much loved aunt of Michael and Jane. Private family cremation service. A thanksgiving service to be held at Downham Methodist Church, on Friday 28th June at 2.00pm. Donations if desired for Mercy Ships UK and Mercy Corps, may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made at www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memorygiving link.
Published in Lynn News on June 21, 2019