COLE Hedley
Peacefully, on the 8th July, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 89 years, of Gaywood. Loving husband of Audrey, much loved dad of Bryan, Sheila and John. A dear grandad, great-grandad and brother of Marian. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 18th July, 2019 at 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for R.S.P.B., may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on July 11, 2019