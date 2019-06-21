Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Helen USHER

Helen USHER Notice
Passed away suddenly, at home, on 9th June, 2019, aged 38 years. A much loved partner of Jonathon, a special mum to Jack and Joseph and a dear daughter of Ivan and Carol. A special sister and auntie. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 1st July, 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Diabetes UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 21, 2019
