Requiem Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
14:00
King's Lynn Minster
Passed away peacefully, on the 16th November, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 68 years. A dearly loved brother of Harry and George. A much loved brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Requiem Mass at King's Lynn Minster on Friday, 29th November, 2019 at 2:00 pm followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Shakespeare Guildhall Trust and The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 22, 2019
