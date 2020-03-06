|
EASTER
Hilary Ada
Peacefully, on the 27th February, 2020, at her home, after a short illness, aged 75 years, of Great Bircham. Loving wife of Malcolm. Mum of Helen and Tim, Paul and Hayley and James and Tara. Nanny to Georgia and Katie. A dear sister to Ralph and sister-in-law Pat and Queenie. Funeral Service at St Mary's Church, Docking on Friday, 13th March, 2020 at 1:30 pm followed by PRIVATE interment at St Mary the Virgin Church, Great Bircham. The family would like you to bring along a written memory/story of Hilary to be collected at the service. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Docking Surgery may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 6, 2020